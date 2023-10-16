You are reading

Halloween Harvest Festival coming to Socrates Sculpture Park in Long Island City Oct. 28

Oct. 16, 2023 By Ethan Marshall

Socrates Sculpture Park in Long Island City will be hosting a Halloween Harvest Festival from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28.

As part of the holiday celebration, attendees are encouraged to dress up and bring along their pet dogs to take part in the dog costume contest, which is presented by Château le Woof. Additionally, those in attendance can take part in composting through the “Flight of the Gourds” pumpkin catapult.

In addition to getting to explore the park, those who show up for Socrates Sculpture Park’s Halloween Harvest Festival can also watch artists compete in the pumpkin carving competition, make an eco-
friendly costume with Materials for the Arts and end the day by composting.

Other sponsors, organizers and entertainers for this event include Friends with Four Paws. Greater Astoria Historical Society, the Polka Brothers, Andrea Caceres, Jenn Wehrung, the Puppercup, Melting Pot Cuisine and Taste of Surabaya.

The event will also mark the final public program of the season at Socrates Sculpture Park, which is located at 32-01 Vernon Blvd. in Long Island City. For more information about the event and the park as a whole, visit socratessculpturepark.org.

