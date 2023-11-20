Hair Philosophy LIC celebrates grand opening with fashion show

Nov. 20, 2023 By Gabriele Holtermann

It’s all about a healthy scalp at Hair Philosophy LIC in Long Island City.

The hair salon, located at 11-12 44th Dr. in Long Island City, celebrated its grand opening in style on Sunday, Nov. 19, with a fashion show featuring the collection of Taiwanese-American fashion designer Alexander King Chen.

Salon owners, wife and husband team Amy Shih and Yen Chang Huang, previously opened a salon in Soho ten years ago and Shih thought it would be a great idea to branch out and open a store in Long Island City because the area is booming.

Shih wanted to bring an upscale salon to the neighborhood and her beauty parlor carries top-of-the-line products from Good Maker and Wella.

“I find out around here, and there’s no such kind of Soho feeling of a salon over here,” Shih said. “So I kind of feel like I should have one over here.”

Shih said all the products at the store are natural and organic. Even the hair color contains very little to zero ammonia. The nurse practitioner said she cares strongly about people’s health, including a healthy scalp and hair.

Hair Philosophy is committed to making its clients look and feel their best, delivering top-notch scalp treatments and head spa experiences. Customers receive a complimentary scalp analysis and recommendations on how to best care for their scalp and mane using environmentally friendly Good Maker products.

The hair stylists at Hair Philosophy, who have received thorough training in scalp and hair treatment, will recommend medical-grade shampoo tailored to the scalp’s condition and scalp masks and serums to rejuvenate the crown from any chemical damage.

“If you don’t have a good scalp, we don’t have healthy hair,” Shih said.

Shih has collaborated many times with Taiwanese-American fashion designer Alexander King Chen.

“His designs really stand out,” Shih said of King Chen.

King Chen said was thrilled when presented the opportunity to work with Shih.

“They give me so much creativity there,” King Chen said. “They wanted to have fun with us. So we have this beautiful relationship of just creating things and having a great time.”

King Chen started his creative journey as a fashion designer 20 years ago. He is renowned for designing theatrical outfits for A-list Asian celebrities and costume designs for movies and TV series.

The designer gets his inspiration from stories he has encountered and from personal experience.

“I like to merge music visuals and storylines into what I present,” King Chen said. “So I incorporate the elements from my life, starting four or five years ago. Every collection I’ve been doing is inspired by current events, things that have been going on around me, around other people.”

King Chen’s newest collection debuted at Hair Philosophy’s grand opening. It transcends mere fashion and tells a visual story.

“This collection is based on my life, my upbringing, things that I’m inspired by from different countries, from the future. What I think about society,” King Chen said. “It’s all very abstract, but everything has that unity in there.”

Hair Philosophy LIC also offers make-up services.

The salon is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. For more information, visit to hairphilosophyny.com.