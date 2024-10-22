Grubhub donates 400 meals to veterans at Long Island City shelter

Oct. 22, 2024 By Shane O’Brien

Food delivery platform Grubhub has teamed up with non-profit Institute for Community Living (ICL), Council Member Julie Won and Maspeth-based pub O’Neill’s to provide 400 meals for veterans at a Long Island City shelter.

The donation, which took place on Wednesday, Oct. 16 was part of ICL’s initiative to support veterans in need and provide critical resources for those facing housing insecurity in New York City.

ICL runs the shelter and aims to help New Yorkers with behavioral health problems live healthy and fulfilling lives.

Grubhub donated 400 meals prepared by O’Neill’s to the LIC-based shelter through its Serving the City initiative, which seeks to provide meals in communities that need them the most.

ICL President Jody Rudin praised Grubhub for the donation and said the meals will help remind veterans that they have not been forgotten as well as providing much-needed nourishment.

“Many of our residents have seen combat and are living with the trauma of both their service and their experience with homelessness,” Rudin said in a statement.

“Grubhub’s ‘Serving the City’ program not only provides much-needed nourishment but reminds our veterans that they are not forgotten, and it strengthens our commitment to expanding access to critical mental health resources for those who have given so much for our country.”

Brett Swanson, Grubhub’s Head of Community Affairs, said the Serving the City initiative helps address food insecurity in New York City as well as supporting independent restaurants and businesses throughout the city.

“Every neighborhood has specific needs, and working with leaders like Councilmember Won and organizations like the Institute for Community Living help us ensure we’re getting meals to those that need them most,” Swanson said in a statement.

Won, meanwhile, praised Grubhub, O’Neill’s and the many volunteers who worked to provide the free meals last week.

“Serving culturally competent, delicious, and local meals has always been our priority for our neighbors in shelter, including those in the veterans shelter in Long Island City,” Won said.

John Whibby, a resident of the shelter, said the donation was an important gesture for residents at the shelter.

“I am so grateful that Grubhub donated food to us veterans, this really shows that people do care about us,” Whibby said.