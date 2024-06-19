Four people arraigned for attempted gang assault of two cops at a Long Island City migrant shelter: DA

June 19, 2024 By Bill Parry

Four people were criminally charged with attempted gang assault after they allegedly attacked two NYPD officers from the 114th Precinct who were checking on the welfare of unattended children outside a Long Island City migrant shelter early Monday morning, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced on Tuesday.

Juan Munoz, 25; Alejandro Munoz, 42; Karina Navarro-Chavez, 42, all of 10th Street in Long Island City, and Miguel Chiluisa, 23, of Roosevelt Avenue in Corona, were arraigned Tuesday before Criminal Court Judge Edward Daniels, accused of attempted gang assault and related charges for attacking the officers in front on the Wingate by Wyndham hotel located at 38-70 12th St. that was converted into a shelter for migrants in February 2023.

If convicted on the top count, the defendants face up to 15 years in prison. At least one additional suspect is also sought in the assault.

According to the charges, at 4:20 a.m. on June 17, the two cops observed three young children riding bicycles unattended on the sidewalk in front of the hotel that was converted into a migrant shelter in February 2023.

The officers approached the defendants, who were standing nearby along with a woman who had not been apprehended. The woman began yelling at the cops, pushing and striking one of the officers while the others surrounded him.

Chiluisa allegedly picked up a children’s bicycle and threw the bike at an officer, striking the officer on the body, while Navarro-Chavez allegedly struck the officer on the back of the head with an unknown object.

The unapprehended woman struck another officer with a children’s bicycle while the group began to punch, shove and kick the officers. When an officer attempted to place Chiluisa under arrest, the group encircled the other officer and Juan Munoz shoved that officer to the ground.

Chiluisa then ran across the street while handcuffed and fled in an unknown direction. Chiluisa was observed by another officer on the corner of 21st Street and 41st Avenue at approximately 5:18 a.m. and was placed under arrest. The defendant had a broken handcuff around one of his hands.

The injured officers were transported to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, where they were listed in stable condition.

“According to the complaint, two police officers, while on patrol, observed three children on bicycles at 4:20 in the morning,” Katz said. “In an effort to check on the children’s safety, they approached a nearby group of adults to make sure the children were being supervised. At that point, a group of approximately five adults began punching, kicking and shoving the officers — with two assailants throwing bikes and striking cops.”

Judge Daniels ordered the defendants to return to court on June 21.