Floating Hospital opens full-service optometry practice in Long Island City

March 4, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

The Floating Hospital, a New York City-based non-profit providing healthcare to homeless individuals and low-income families, has opened a full-service optometry practice at its main clinic in Long Island City.

The optometry practice opened at the Floating Hospital’s main clinic at 21-01 41st Ave. will offer comprehensive eye examinations, vision testing with prescription services, diabetic eye examinations and monitoring, and treatment for infections and injuries.

The new practice will also diagnose and arrange referral care for serious eye conditions such as glaucoma, cataracts and macular degeneration. Additionally, the clinic will offer durable prescription eyewear on-site, including child-specific frame options.

The new service made possible through grants from capital funding from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) along with private equity funding from the Sarah de Coizart Trust, includes three suites for exams and testing. The funding has also allowed the Floating Hospital to hire one optometrist for the new facility, which is anticipated to serve around 1,200 patients every year.

Sean Granahan, President and General Counsel of The Floating Hospital, said the non-profit is aiming to provide as much care as possible as New Yorkers struggle with a cost-of-living and housing crisis.

“Getting funding that enables us to expand services like specialties and deliver healthcare that helps get people back on their feet is both a relief and a privilege,” Granahan said in a statement.

In addition to optometry, The Floating Hospital’s core services include primary medical care, dental care, and behavioral health services, including therapy and medication management.

It also offers chronic disease management for conditions such as asthma, diabetes, hypertension, sexually transmitted diseases, and skin conditions. The non-profit has added optometry to its specialty services alongside podiatry and infectious disease.

The non-profit, founded in 1866, also has clinics in Brooklyn and the Bronx and a location at NYCHA Queensbridge Houses.