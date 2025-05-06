You are reading

E train rider punched in face during rush hour dispute in Long Island City: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect who allegedly assaulted a 66-year-old man on board an E train that was entering the Court Square subway station last month. NYPD

May 6, 2025 By Bill Parry

A 66-year-old E train rider was slugged in the face by a stranger he was arguing with in Long Island City during a morning rush hour last month. The victim got into a verbal dispute with the suspect as the train was entering the Court Square-23rd Street subway station at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 22.

Police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City and Transit District 20 reported that the argument escalated into violence when the assailant punched the man in the face with a closed fist, causing a laceration, bruises and pain to his left eye.

The suspect exited the train and was last seen at the 50th Street station at 8th Avenue in Manhattan. He remains at large two weeks later, an NYPD spokeswoman said, adding that EMS responded to the crime scene and rushed the injured E train rider to NYU Langone Health in stable condition.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect as he passed through the station exit and described him as having a light complexion with a slender build. He wore a black hooded sweatshirt with gray lettering across the chest, a blue baseball cap worn backward, light brown sunglasses, black and yellow sneakers, and he had a key ring dangling at the front of his blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through May 4, the 108th Precinct has reported 96 felony assaults so far in 2025, 16 more than the 80 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 20%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Transit crimes are also up in the precinct, with 29 reported so far this year, 15 more than the 14 reported at the same period in 2024, an increase of 107%, according to CompStat.

