Driving to new heights: Skyline Tower in LIC offers Porsche with select penthouse purchases

Oct. 25, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

Skyline Tower, one of the tallest buildings in all of Queens, is offering those who purchase select penthouse units a 2024 Porsche 911 Turbo S now through Dec. 31.

There are currently eight penthouse listings on Skyline Tower’s site, ranging in sales price from $1.83 million to $3.85 million. In June of this year, a new record was reached in price per square foot for one of the penthouse units, at $2,434. The sale of one of these other units could surpass that record.

Located at 3 Court Square in the Hunter’s Point section of Long Island City, Skyline Tower features an assortment of luxurious amenities, including a 75-foot pool, a cedar-planked sauna, residential lounges, a fitness center, a business center, a kitchenette, an outdoor terrace, a children’s playroom, a pet spa, a laundry room, concierge, private valet parking, private storage units and a doorman.

The neighborhood features plenty of cultural and retail hubs, including Warby Parker, Target, MOMA PS1 and easy access to public transportation.