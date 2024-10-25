You are reading

Driving to new heights: Skyline Tower in LIC offers Porsche with select penthouse purchases

The Skyline Tower is now offering a 2024 Porsche 911 Turbo S with the purchase of selected Penthouses. Photos: Modern Spaces/Skyline Tower

Oct. 25, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

Skyline Tower, one of the tallest buildings in all of Queens, is offering those who purchase select penthouse units a 2024 Porsche 911 Turbo S now through Dec. 31.

There are currently eight penthouse listings on Skyline Tower’s site, ranging in sales price from $1.83 million to $3.85 million. In June of this year, a new record was reached in price per square foot for one of the penthouse units, at $2,434. The sale of one of these other units could surpass that record.

Located at 3 Court Square in the Hunter’s Point section of Long Island City, Skyline Tower features an assortment of luxurious amenities, including a 75-foot pool, a cedar-planked sauna, residential lounges, a fitness center, a business center, a kitchenette, an outdoor terrace, a children’s playroom, a pet spa, a laundry room, concierge, private valet parking, private storage units and a doorman.

The neighborhood features plenty of cultural and retail hubs, including Warby Parker, Target, MOMA PS1 and easy access to public transportation.

email the author: news@queenspost.com

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
LaGuardia crowned best airport in United States by Forbes Travel Guide following $8 billion transformation

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey proudly announced on Oct. 22 that Forbes Travel Guide selected LaGuardia Airport as the best airport in the United States a decade after then-Vice President Joe Biden likened the transportation hub to one that would be found in a third-world nation in a speech lamenting the state of infrastructure in America.

Forbes released its first Verified Air Travel Awards based on a survey of 5,000 hospitality and travel experts and the guide’s most well-traveled fliers. The recognition is the latest in a long list of accolades given to LaGuardia throughout the course of the airport’s historic $8 billion transformation.

Read More
0
Load More Articles