Demolition permits filed for three 2-story LIC commercial buildings

Oct. 24, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

Permits have been filed to demolish three commercial buildings in Long Island City, across the Queensbridge Houses North.

Located at 10-03 40th Ave., 10-05 40th Ave., and 10-07 40th Ave., each of these buildings is two stories high. All three buildings are 23 feet tall and cover 1,547 square feet. Much of this area had previously been occupied by a deli.

The complete demolition is estimated to cost $5,000 per building. According to the filing, demolition debris will be used to backfill the sites.

The owner behind the applications is listed as Lettire Construction, while Santiago Helman of H&O Engineering is listed as the applicant for the permits.

These filings were submitted on Tuesday, Oct. 15, for 10-03 40th Ave. and 10-07 40th Ave., and on Thursday, Oct. 17, for 10-05 40th Ave. An estimated date for the completion of this work has not yet been provided.