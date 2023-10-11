You are reading

Cops search for bottle-wielding assailant in Dutch Kills assault

Cops are trying to identify this suspect for allegedly assaulting a man in Dutch Kills striking him repeatedly in the face with a glass bottle. (Photo courtesy of the NYPD)

Oct. 11, 2023 By Bill Parry

The NYPD is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect they’ve been trying to locate for nearly a month for allegedly attacking a man with a glass bottle in Dutch Kills.

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria reported that the 31-year-old victim was standing inside 29-01 39th Ave. just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, when a stranger approached him and struck him multiple times in the face with a glass bottle in an unprovoked attack, police said. The assailant was last seen running out of the building eastbound on 39th Avenue towards Northern Boulevard.

EMS responded to the crime scene and rushed the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect on Oct. 10.

He is approximately 6 feet tall with a dark complexion and slim build. He was last seen wearing a dark blue Yankees baseball cap, white T-shirt, gray pants and white sneakers.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.

The 114th Precinct has reported 392 felony assaults so far in 2023, 44 more than the 328 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 13.4%, according to the latest CompStat report.

