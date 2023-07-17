You are reading

Cops looking for suspect who robbed woman in Long Island City subway station

(Photos: NYPD (L) and MTA (R))

Police have released video of a suspect, pictured, wanted for robbing a woman inside the 39th Avenue-Dutch Kills subway station in Long Island City Friday morning, July 14. (Photos: NYPD (L) and MTA (R))

July 17, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police have released video of a suspect wanted for robbing a woman inside the 39th Avenue-Dutch Kills subway station in Long Island City on Friday morning, July 14.

The suspect, described as a male in his 20s with a dark complexion, approached the 30-year-old victim while she was sitting on a bench on the Manhattan-bound N and W platform at around 10:15 a.m., according to police.

The alleged preparator attempted to steal the woman’s purse, but was unsuccessful. He then snatched the victim’s cell phone before fleeing the scene, cops said.

The suspect was last seen boarding a Manhattan-bound 7 train at Queens Plaza.

Footage released by police appears to show the suspect fare evading through an emergency exit door. He can be seen wearing a white shirt with an orange sweatshirt over his shoulder, tan shorts and slide-on sandals.

Police say the man is around 6 feet tall with a slim build.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

Reopening of the 39 Av-Dutch Kills Station on the Astoria N/W lines on Mon., January 28, 2019.Photo: Marc A. Hermann / MTA New York City Transit

The 39th Avenue-Dutch Kills Station (Photo: Marc A. Hermann / MTA New York City Transit)

