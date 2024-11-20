Construction completes for The Northern residential buildings in LIC

Nov. 20, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

Construction has wrapped for The Northern, two residential buildings at 38-27 and 38-38 32nd St. in Long Island City.

The development will yield 116 rental units. Exterior work has been completed for both buildings, each 10 stories tall. This comes almost exactly one year after the buildings were topped out, in October 2023.

Both buildings feature beige brick facades, stacks of balconies with metal decorative railings, and recessed floor-to-ceiling windows with black mullions. The upper levels of both buildings also feature multiple setbacks for private terraces.

The Northern I, at 38-27 32nd St., is 100 feet tall and spans 48,000 square feet. This building features 52 rental units, ranging in size from studios to three-bedroom units, as well as 33 enclosed parking spaces. Prior to the construction of this building, the address was home to the Cyril Weinberg Day Habilitation Center, a 2-story adult day care center for those with developmental disabilities.

The Northern II, located at 38-38 32nd St., is 103 feet tall. The 64 rental units there range from studios to two-bedroom units. They have an average unit scope of 680 square feet. The building also has 25 enclosed parking spaces and 381 square feet of commercial space. Before the building’s construction, 38-38 32nd St. was just a vacant lot.

Among the amenities featured at this development are dishwashers in each unit, hardwood floors, a shared laundry room, a gymnasium, a recreation room, a rooftop terrace, an elevator, a virtual doorman, a live-in superintendent, a package room, on-site parking, an accessible entrance and bike storage lockers. The Northern is also located within close proximity to the 39th Avenue subway station, which services the N and W trains.

NY Building Associates designed The Northern buildings. They were developed by Yitzchok Katz of Developing NY State under the 39th Ave Equity LLC.