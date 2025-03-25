Queens women honored at LaGuardia Community College event with Council Member Julie Won

March 25, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

Council Member Julie Won and LaGuardia Community College President Kenneth Adams honored five Queens women Friday morning for their dedication to improving financial futures, education, housing, and traffic safety for children and families.

Won and Adams co-hosted a breakfast at LaGuardia Community College’s Poolside Café at 31-10 Thomson Ave. in Long Island City, on Friday, March 21, presenting proclamations to five community volunteers as part of the annual “Celebrating the Women of Queens” event.

Honorees for 2025 included Carmen Griffin, Technical Director and Operations Manager for the LaGuardia Performing Arts Center (LPAC); Nicole Maguire, Professor and Director of LaGuardia’s Business Administration Program; and Dr. Rosamond Gianutsos, First Vice Chair of Queens Community Board 2 and member of Families for Safe Streets and Transportation Alternatives.

Christina Chaise, 2nd Vice President of the Ravenswood Houses Residents Association and Advocacy Coordinator for the Equitable Neighborhoods practice at TakeRoot Justice; and Whitney Thomas Toussaint, Co-President of the Community Education Council of District 30, were also honored at Friday’s event.

Won stated that the event recognized the accomplishments of five women in the district who “go above and beyond” for the local community.

“From their work advocating for street safety, public schools, and the needs of public housing residents, these women exemplify leadership and community empowerment,” Won said at Friday’s event.

Adams, meanwhile, stated that the annual Women’s History Month event honors women who make a difference across the city, stating that the 2025 honorees play critical roles in a wide range of organizations, from community-based organizations and advocacy groups to tenants associations.

Assembly Member Claire Valdez also attended Friday’s event and praised LaGuardia for hosting the event alongside Won. Valdez also highlighted how Western Queens boasted women representing their districts at every level of government.

“Thank you all for raising a generation of leaders in our community, workers who will be on the front line in many industries. It’s incredible that in this district, we have women at every level of government leading the way, especially women of color. It makes a difference, folks. It really does,” Valdez said.

Toussaint received a 2025 honor for her work as Community Education Council 30 co-President, earning praise for her role in securing critical funding and facility improvements for schools across the district.

Chaise, meanwhile, was recognized for her work as a housing advocate and grassroots community organizer representing people of color, immigrants, and low-income residents in New York City, while Gianutsos was honored for her role in improving street safety and promoting sustainable transportation in Western Queens.

Gianutsos played a key role in the Sunnyside Woodside Open Street project, which has seen the Department of Transportation transform 39th Avenue into a “calm corridor” with enhanced traffic safety and protected bike lanes.

Maguire was recognized for her work assisting professional development in online teaching and platform training for CUNY faculty, while Griffin was honored for helping students, faculty, and visiting artists bring their artistic visions to life and enriching campus life.