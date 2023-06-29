Celebrate Pride: Discover LGBTQ-owned businesses in western Queens

June 29, 2023 By Jessica Militello

Pride month is well underway and each year the celebration only seems to get bigger than the last. Western Queens has a ton of reason to celebrate with so many LGBTQ-owned businesses in the area. From delicious restaurants, to bars, and barber shops, here’s a list of places to check out in Astoria, and Long Island City for any month of the year.

Salvatoria Kitchen and Bar | 31-18 Broadway, Astoria

This restaurant serves authentic El Salvadorian and Mexican dishes along with delicious cocktails. Their pupusas have been highly rated by satisfied customers and their vibrant décor really complete the experience. You can come by for lunch or dinner and don’t forget to try their margaritas and coquito.

Freakin’ Rican | 4306 34th Ave., Astoria

The Freakin’ Rican offers an escape from the city with an interior filled with lush greenery and tropical décor. The authentic Puerto Rican restaurant has a list of tasty options, from pernil, to bbq pork ribs, pasteles, and much more. Don’t forget to check out their homemade desserts including flan and tres leche, and their annual Labor Day yacht party is a must-try.

Otis and Finn Barber Shop | 45-22 Pearson St. and 11-11 44th Rd., LIC

Otis and Finn is a one stop shop for barber services from haircuts, to shape ups, a beard trim, and hot towel straight razor shaves. With two of their 4 locations in the Long Island City area, the modern and vast space boasts more than a place to get a haircut, but a place to socialize and feel part of a community. You can enjoy a shot of bourbon while one of their many qualified barbers make you look your best.

Lockwood | 32-15 33rd St.; 33-02 Broadway and 33-06 Broadway, Astoria

This neighborhood staple is a perfect stop for everything from stationery, to greeting cards, fun knick-knacks, and more. The Lockwood shops are a great place to pick up something for your home or for a fun and thoughtful gift for a friend. Stop by one of their three locations around Astoria and see-it will be hard to leave without finding something you just can’t resist.

Fresco’s Cantina | 12-14 31st Ave. and 28-50 31st St., Astoria

The popular Mexican fusion restaurants Fresco’s Cantina and Fresco’s Grand Cantina are popular not only for their great food but also their drag bingo, drag brunch, comedy nights and game nights. This is the brunch you don’t want to miss along with any one of their specialty “slushies” perfect for those hot summer days. The restaurant is a popular spot for the LGBTQ community.

Safir Mediterranean | 47-31 Vernon Blvd., LIC

Safir Mediterranean Restaurant is a comfortable dining experience with a melding of authentic Turkish and Mediterranean flavors, ingredients, and culture. The restaurant is decorated in a traditional Turkish style. The staff is friendly and attentive, and they are always happy to help you choose the perfect dish. The restaurant also offers catering service for private events. Whether you are looking for a romantic dinner for two or a casual meal with friends, Safir Mediterranean Restaurant is the perfect place.

Kween | 34-10 30th Ave., Astoria

Kween has become a neighborhood gem in the Astoria community with their amazing drinks and great food and brunch. They also know how to make every night feel like the start of the weekend with fun events- like their Ru Paul Drag Race watch party, Monday game night, Tuesday bingo, and karaoke. Stop by for an unforgettable time and don’t forget to take a picture sitting in their iconic Kween throne.

ICON | 31-84 33rd St., Astoria

Immerse yourself in the vibrant energy of Icon Bar. It offers a rotating nightly entertainment lineup, including DJs, go-go dancers, and drag shows. The bar also has a nightclub feel, with a large dance floor and a sound system that will keep you dancing all night long. Icon Bar is the ultimate destination for a night of inhibited celebration and inclusivity.

Albatross | 36-19 24th Ave., Astoria

Nestled in the heart of Astoria, is Albatross Bar on 24th Avenue. It is known for being the “Queer Cheers of Astoria” because of its friendly and welcoming atmosphere, as well as its wide variety of events and entertainment. Whether you’re looking for a place to relax with friends, engage in lively conversations or dance the night away, Albatross Bar is the perfect spot for you.