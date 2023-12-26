Burst out of your comfort zone: New things to try in the new year in western Queens

Dec. 26, 2023 By Jessica Militello

Whether you believe in making a New Year’s resolution or not, at the start of every new year, it is normal to look back and take stock of the highs and lows and think of where you would like to do better, what might make you happier, and consider what comfort zones you are ready to push out of. We all have goals and wishes that we would like for ourselves but can sometimes be unsure of where to start. Whether you would like to meet new friends, start up on a business dream, or just find a fun hobby to make you happier, here is a roundup of courses, events, and things to try in the Western Queens area for a better you.

Astoria Connect

Astoria Connect is a social group that meets up at different bars, restaurants, and venues throughout the Astoria area to help people connect with each other in the neighborhood and have a fun time. If you are new to the city or just want to expand your friend group, then this can be a great way to meet new people. Check out the group’s social media pages to find out the next event to attend.

Instagram: @Astoriaconnect

Linktr.ee/astoriaconnect

Lash n Brow by KT

This beauty salon also has an academy that offers courses in services like classic lash extensions, keratin lash lift and tint, brow lamination and tint, microblading, and more. They have one-on-one training as well as small group courses. Whether you want to start working in beauty services, expand more of your skills, or start your own business, this is a great place to learn new skills doing something you are passionate about.

4 Court Square West 3 FL., Long Island City

646-937-3653 (text only)

Lashnbrowbykt.com

Instagram: @lashnbrowbykt

Movement LIC

Rock climbing is a fun and unique way to get a workout while challenging your self-belief and helping you practice mindfulness as you climb. You can get a day pass, buy a monthly membership, take classes to learn the basics and improve, as well as practice on your own. Check out their website or Instagram for prices and packages.

11-11 44th Dr., Long Island City

718-729-7625

lic.thecliffsclimbing.com

Instagram: @movementlic

Writing workshops at Queens Library

The Astoria branch of the Queens Library offers a writing workshop for adults led by Queens playwright Johnny Culver. In this course you can meet with other current and aspiring writers to share your stories, poetry, and scripts and get feedback and support from others in the group. They meet every third Saturday of the month, and it can be a great way to hear other writers brainstorm and work on your own pieces.

14-01 Astoria Blvd., Astoria

718-278-2220

Queenslibrary.org

Sugar Room

The Sugar Room is the perfect place to tap into your baking skills with an array of courses like introduction to cake pop; piping and spatula techniques; Dominican cake workshop; buttercream flowers workshop; and more. If you’ve always loved baking and being creative, this can be a really fun way to learn a new skill and try something new.

44-21 Queens Blvd., Sunnyside

718-707-2900

Sugarroom.com

Instagram: @sugarroom.nyc

F45 fitness gym

Get an intense workout with group fitness classes at F45 to get your body and mind right. The gym’s HIIT workouts place an emphasis on cardio, resistance, and recovery, and the idea of working hard and having fun while supporting each other throughout the class creates a good vibe for everyone. Check out the gym’s website and sign up for a trial to get started.

22-18 Jackson Ave, Long Island City

917-533-6356

F45training.com

Instagram: @f45_training_longislandcity

Speed dating at Katch

If online dating just isn’t your thing and you’d much rather scope out the dating scene by going out and meeting people in real life, then Katch Astoria is definitely worth stopping by. They have weekly dating meet ups like board game speed dating, singles parties, and other fun events that can help you break out of your shell and meet someone new.

31-19 Newtown Ave., Astoria

718-777-2230

Katchastoria.com

Instagram: @katchastoria

QBK Sports

Just because summer is over, it doesn’t mean you can’t still play volleyball at the beach when it’s indoors at QBK Sports. If you’re looking to be active and meet new people while changing up your regular winter routine, then stopping by here for a game will definitely do the trick. Their weekly schedule varies from women’s and men’s groups, co-ed games, as well as fitness classes and they also offer food and drink at their lounge. You can drop in or get a membership, join a league, and enter tournaments.

41-20 39th St., Long Island City

718-475-9694

Qbksports.com

Instagram: @qbksports