You are reading

Brother and sister who had been missing from Ravenswood Houses in Astoria found safe after three days: NYPD

A pair of teenage siblings who had been missing from the Ravenswood Houses for three days have been found safe, police announced Monday (Photos: NYPD)

Feb. 13, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A pair of teenage siblings who had been missing from the Ravenswood Houses in Astoria for three days have been found safe, police announced Monday.

Darius Almonte, 15, and Marlin Almonte, 17, who are brother and sister, went missing at around 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, after leaving their home at the public housing complex at 35-35 21 St., according to police.

Police on Sunday asked for the public’s help in finding the pair after they failed to return home.

The NYPD told the Queens Post on Monday morning that the pair turned up safe and sound.

Police did not provide any further details pertaining to the incident.

email the author: [email protected]
No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Gunman who fired shots at the Ravenswood Houses in Long Island City remains at large: NYPD

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria and PSA 9 are continuing their search for a gunman who allegedly opened fire at the Ravenswood Houses in Long Island City last month.

The incident occurred during the early morning hours of Wednesday, Jan. 18, when officers responded to a 911 call and a ShotSpotter activation for multiple shots fired at 21-25 35 Ave. at the Ravenswood Houses NYCHA complex just after 2 a.m., according to authorities.

Read More
0
Popular places where you can watch the Super Bowl in Queens

Feb. 2, 2023 By Tammy Scileppi

Hey, football fans! Game time is fast approaching, and across the city and here in Queens, you can feel the excitement brewing as the two teams prepare to take the field on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 12. So, kick back and watch the big game, and don’t miss Rihanna’s exciting performance during halftime. 

Read More
0
Load More Articles