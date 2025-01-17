Historic Long Island City institution Brooks 1890 ceases operations after 135 years

Jan. 17, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

Brooks 1890, a historic bar and restaurant that served as a cornerstone of Long Island City’s Court Square for over a century, has permanently closed its doors.

The iconic establishment at 24-28 Jackson Ave. across from the Long Island City Courthouse shuttered last week after operating for 135 years.

The closure of Brooks 1890 marks the end of an era for a business that began in 1890 as a private social club. Around 1910, it was converted into a restaurant and underwent several name changes over the decades, including Kleefeld Hall, Kleefeld’s Saloon, and Court Square Restaurant. In the early 1970s, Bill “Brooks” Gounaris purchased the establishment and gave it its current name.

Brooks 1890 was renowned for its historic charm and preserved interior, which featured tiled floors, wood timbers, tin-stamped ceilings, and stained glass. Its centerpiece, a mahogany bar over a century old, stood as a relic of the Gilded Age, while ornate chandeliers and carved ceilings added to the timeless atmosphere. The bar was a gathering place for lawyers, judges, and elected officials who worked at the nearby courthouse, making it a social hub for Long Island City’s legal community.

Long Island City residents recently noticed handwritten “closed for renovation” signs on the bar’s entrance. However, the Long Island City Partnership (LICP), which supports local businesses, confirmed that Brooks 1890 had permanently closed. The reason for the closure remains unclear, as Gounaris was unavailable for comment.

Laura Rothrock, president of the Long Island City Partnership, paid tribute to Brooks 1890, recognizing its significance in the community.

“We’re deeply saddened to see an LIC institution like Brooks 1890 close its doors. We remain committed to supporting the businesses that have long been part of this community as well as those that are newer to the neighborhood,” Rothrock said in a statement.

Rothrock emphasized the Partnership’s efforts to bolster the area’s business ecosystem, noting that 30 new businesses opened in the LIC Business Improvement District in 2024.

Brooks 1890’s history is deeply rooted in the fabric of Long Island City. Its original proprietors, Martin Heilbut and Herman Kleefeld, left their legacy in the form of interlocking H and K initials, which remain preserved in stained glass above the bar. The establishment adapted over time, serving as a private club, a saloon, and a hotel before evolving into the beloved restaurant it became under Gounaris’s ownership.

The closure of Brooks 1890 highlights the challenges faced by longstanding businesses in a neighborhood undergoing rapid development. As luxury high-rises and new businesses continue to reshape Court Square, the loss of this historic institution underscores the importance of preserving the community’s cultural and historical landmarks.

Despite the loss, the Long Island City Partnership remains focused on supporting the neighborhood’s growth while honoring its storied past. Rothrock reaffirmed the organization’s mission to champion both established businesses and newcomers, ensuring that Long Island City continues to thrive as a vibrant, dynamic community.