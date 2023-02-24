You are reading

Brooklyn man arrested for attempted murder after Christmas Day shooting in Corona

(Photos: NYPD and Unsplash (l) and Google Maps (r))

A Brooklyn man, pictured, has been arrested for attempted murder after he allegedly shot a victim in Corona on Christmas Day (Photos: NYPD and Unsplash (l) and Google Maps (r))

Feb. 24, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A Brooklyn man has been arrested for attempted murder and other crimes after he allegedly shot a victim in Corona on Christmas Day.

Kevin Aspiroz, 25, was picked up by police on Thursday, Feb. 23, two months after he allegedly shot a 45-year-old man during an attempted armed robbery on 103rd Street, between 35th and 37th Avenue, police said.

Aspiroz, of Bleecker Street, approached the man outside a house just before 2 a.m. and displayed a gun before demanding property, police said.

He then fired off one shot, striking the victim in the left shoulder., according to authorities. Aspiroz then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim was transported to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition.

Aspiroz was arrested at 7:45 p.m. on Feb. 23 and was also charged with attempted robbery, assault and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Load More Articles