Blue United Football Club brings Japanese soccer culture to Queens with training led by Takuya Yamada

March 31, 2025 By Ramy Mahmoud and Queens Post News Team

Young athletes in Queens had the opportunity to experience Japanese-style soccer training this past Saturday, March 29, as Blue United Football Club (Blue United FC) hosted a special session at Socceroof in Long Island City, led by former Japan National Team star Takuya Yamada.

The training session, which ran from 4 to 5:30 p.m., gave participants a rare chance to develop their skills under the guidance of a player with an extensive international career. Yamada, who boasts over 500 professional appearances in Japan and the U.S., led the young athletes through drills focused on technique, discipline, and teamwork – values deeply rooted in Japanese soccer culture.

“We aim to provide more than just soccer training,” said Javier Sanz Ortiz, COO of Blue United Corporation and Blue United FC. “Through this program, we hope to instill the core values of Japanese culture: respect, teamwork, and perseverance. The reception from the community has been overwhelmingly positive, and we’re thrilled to see kids not only improve their skills but also grow as individuals.”

The event was part of Blue United FC’s ongoing commitment to offering high-quality soccer education while fostering a cultural exchange between Japan and New York City. Blue United FC, which launched its Japanese-inspired soccer school in New York in January 2025, has been attracting a diverse range of young players. The club’s unique program emphasizes not only soccer techniques but also values such as attention to detail and hard work, principles that have shaped many successful Japanese footballers, including Kaoru Mitoma and Takefusa Kubo.

“Japanese soccer is well known for its discipline and success on the international stage,” said Takehiko Nakamura, CEO of Blue United Corporation. “We want to bring these values to New York and offer kids the chance to learn from the best.”

In addition to regular weekly training sessions, Blue United FC organizes special coaching opportunities every other month, featuring professional players from major leagues, including the MLS and Japan’s J-League. The event with Yamada was the second of these exclusive sessions.

Families have embraced the program, with parents praising both the coaching and the emphasis on character development. Atsushi Kawarai, whose 7-year-old son Daiki joined the program in January, expressed his enthusiasm. “I wanted my son to learn not just soccer but also the values that come with it, such as teamwork and discipline,” he said. “Having a former national team player like Yamada is a great opportunity for him to grow.”

Nobihiro Tanno, a parent from Roosevelt Island, also highlighted the program’s strong community atmosphere. “My son has been very interested in soccer, and we chose Blue United FC because of the structure and the dedication of the coaches,” Tanno said. “It’s an organized program, and we’re happy with how my son has been developing both as a player and as a person.”

After the session, Yamada took the time to engage with the participants, posing for photos and answering questions in Japanese, further fostering the cultural exchange between Japan and New York City.

Blue United FC’s innovative approach to soccer education is positioning it as a leader in youth development, blending athletic excellence with cultural enrichment. “We’re not just teaching soccer skills,” said Sanz Ortiz. “We’re helping to shape well-rounded individuals who understand the importance of teamwork, respect, and dedication, both on and off the field.”

Blue United FC is New York’s first Japanese-inspired soccer school, offering high-quality training and cultural exchange opportunities for young players. Led by experienced Japanese coaches, the club’s program emphasizes not only soccer techniques but also core values such as hard work, attention to detail, and respect. Blue United FC aims to shape athletes both on and off the field, creating a positive and inclusive community for youth soccer players in New York City.