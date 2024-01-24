Bank of America awards grant to Long Island City-based ACE for community clean-up and workforce development

Jan. 24, 2023 By Bill Parry

On any given day, in all corners of Queens, residents see crew members from ACE, the Long Island City-based nonprofit, hard at work keeping communities clean.

Bank of America sees them as well and on Monday presented the Association of Community Employment Programs (ACE) with a grant for $200,000 as one of its “Neighborhood Builders” for its work in advancing economic mobility and empowering underserved communities.

Through the multi-year grant, funding and extensive leadership training will be provided and programs and services addressing workforce equity and community development will be able to expand. Brooklyn’s Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation was also a recipient of a $200,000 Neighborhood Builders grant.

“Local nonprofits are vital institutions that provide economic advancement for communities across New York City – their programs and services create long-lasting change and stability,” said José Tavarez, president, Bank of America New York City. “The Association of Community Employment Programs and Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation provide much-needed job training and employment support to individuals across the five boroughs. I look forward to our continued partnership with both organizations as they help build a brighter, more equitable future for New York City.”

Established in 1992, ACE has worked to ensure social and economic justice for New Yorkers who are overcoming homelessness, addiction and a history of incarceration. In 2017, ACE moved from SoHo to its permanent headquarters in the Apple Building on Queens Plaza South in Long Island City where it provides comprehensive job-readiness and life-skills programming to help participants achieve employment, financial independence, and long-term stability.

Through this comprehensive approach, which combines trauma-informed counseling with workforce and life-skills training, ACE addresses the core issues of mental health and trauma that often impact long-term employment and independence.

“ACE is proud to become a 2023 Bank of America Neighborhood Builder! This award will help us to continue our work of empowering New Yorkers to achieve their goals of employment, long-term independence, and family reunification,” ACE Executive Director Jim Martin said. “In New York City where the homeless crisis is worsening, and long-term supportive resources for populations with mental health and addiction issues are limited, ACE provides comprehensive and sustainable solutions via employment training, placement, and long-term support.

ACE’s industry-leading workforce development programming includes contextualized hard and soft skills training, work experience, financial literacy courses, and is layered with therapeutic support to meet a spectrum of needs and build on the strengths of its participants.

“Our programs are designed to tap into the strengths of those with the greatest needs and help them reach their goals of independent living,” Martin said. “We are proud to have Bank of America join us in our work.”