Astoria townhouse, offering luxurious living, hits the market for record-breaking $3.19 million

Townhouse located at 69-04 Ditmars Blvd., NY Space Finders Exclusive. (Photo by Zvdravko Cota)

April 25, 2023 Staff Report

Located at 69-04 Ditmars Blvd., this modern and unique townhouse is being listed at $3.195 million, a price-point record for similar properties in Astoria.

The 3-story home was built in 1955 but completely remodeled by its current owner and features a roof top deck, in-ground heated pool with a waterfall, as well as an array of high-end interior features.

Devin Navarro, the NY Space Finders agent listing the property, said that the revamped home is entirely custom made, with unique features and impressive details.

“The owner really put everything of Miami and high-end New York City living into the property,” Navarro said. “From floor-to-ceiling slate, to Gaggenau luxury appliances, you see everything that you would expect to see in a high-end multi-million home, which has rarely been done in Astoria.”

Astoria

(Photo by Zvdravko Cota)

Luca DiCiero, founder of NY Space Finders, said, “This is your quintessential Williamsburg or Brooklyn Heights townhouse but located in Astoria.”

He said that the property sets a new benchmark for luxury living in Astoria.

Navarro said the property has many luxurious features. Not only does it feature a rooftop deck and a heated pool, but it also includes radiant floor heating, expensive floor-to ceiling sliding glass windows, gas fireplace, a 16-foot porcelain kitchen island imported from Italy and sliding doors imported from Greece.

Astoria

(Photo by Zvdravko Cota)

The property also features smart home features, such as an iPad on each floor to control the lights, doors and televisions. The garage is also equipped with a Tesla charger.

Navarro credits the owner for designing such a high-end property.

“He completely took the front and rear face of the building off and put eight feet of sliding glass doors on each floor, so you get light coming in from both sides of the property,” Navarro said. “He took an Astoria two-family home and completely ripped it apart; there isn’t even an ounce of the old property left.”

Navarro said that this property is likely to sell at a record-breaking price.

(Photo by Zvdravko Cota)

“A single-family property of this quality has never been sold in Astoria,” Navarro said. “The house is worth every penny,” Navarro said. “There’s nothing like it in Astoria.”

Navarro expects many homebuyers will want the property, although he said people who like the condo lifestyle would be interested too. He said that some people looking for Manhattan luxury may see that they can get so much more in Astoria.

For more information, visit nyspacefinders.com.

(Photo by Zvdravko Cota)

(Photo by Zvdravko Cota)

NY Space Finders Property Highlight Video from Union Square Advertising on Vimeo.

