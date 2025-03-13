Asian-inspired LIC Food Hall to open near Queensboro Plaza this May

March 13, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

A new Asian-themed food hall is set to open in Long Island City this May, bringing a wide selection of eateries inspired by the night markets of Asia.

LIC Food Hall, located at 27-17 42nd Rd. in Star Tower LIC near Queensboro Plaza, will feature 10 vendors specializing in Chinese, Vietnamese, Taiwanese, and Japanese cuisine, along with dessert and beverage options.

A representative for the food hall stated that it is tentatively preparing for a May opening date.

The food hall will showcase a variety of regional specialties; among the Chinese eateries, Gua Gua Bo Bo Chicken will serve spicy, fragrant skewers inspired by Chengdu’s night markets alongside dishes like braised pork over rice and sour and spicy noodles. Hunan Noodle, which already operates in Flushing, will bring its signature Dry Mix Noodles from Nanchang to the food hall. Fat Cat Flatbread will introduce Guokui, an authentic Chinese flatbread, while Shimiaodao will feature traditional rice noodle soups from the Yunnan province.

For Japanese cuisine, Onigiri Planet will serve authentic rice balls, offering a taste of Japan’s popular grab-and-go comfort food.

Taiwanese flavors will be represented by Taipei Hang, which will offer a selection of classic Taiwanese street snacks.

Vietnamese cuisine will also be featured, with Pho Vital specializing in aromatic pho broth dishes. Meanwhile, Marathon Hong Kong Diner will bring a taste of Hong Kong’s vibrant café culture, serving pork chop rice, pineapple buns and Hong Kong-style milk tea.

To complement the food options, Duomi Rice Yogurt House will offer refreshing yogurt-based beverages, while Cozy Tea Loft will serve a variety of Asian-inspired teas and slushies.

LIC Food Hall’s location in Star Tower LIC makes it easily accessible. It is just a short walk from Queensboro Plaza, which serves the 7, N, and W subway lines. The E, M, and R trains at Queens Plaza are also within walking distance. The food hall is also near several bus routes and Citi Bike stations.