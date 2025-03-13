You are reading

Asian-inspired LIC Food Hall to open near Queensboro Plaza this May

Hunan Noodle, already established in Flushing, is set to expand with a new location at LIC Food Hall this May. Via @hunannoddle on Instagram

March 13, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

A new Asian-themed food hall is set to open in Long Island City this May, bringing a wide selection of eateries inspired by the night markets of Asia.

LIC Food Hall, located at 27-17 42nd Rd. in Star Tower LIC near Queensboro Plaza, will feature 10 vendors specializing in Chinese, Vietnamese, Taiwanese, and Japanese cuisine, along with dessert and beverage options.

LIC Food Hall in Star Tower LIC. Via Google Maps

A representative for the food hall stated that it is tentatively preparing for a May opening date.

The food hall will showcase a variety of regional specialties; among the Chinese eateries, Gua Gua Bo Bo Chicken will serve spicy, fragrant skewers inspired by Chengdu’s night markets alongside dishes like braised pork over rice and sour and spicy noodles. Hunan Noodle, which already operates in Flushing, will bring its signature Dry Mix Noodles from Nanchang to the food hall. Fat Cat Flatbread will introduce Guokui, an authentic Chinese flatbread, while Shimiaodao will feature traditional rice noodle soups from the Yunnan province.

For Japanese cuisine, Onigiri Planet will serve authentic rice balls, offering a taste of Japan’s popular grab-and-go comfort food.

Taiwanese flavors will be represented by Taipei Hang, which will offer a selection of classic Taiwanese street snacks.

Duomi Rice Yogurt House. Via @duomiriceyogurt on Instagram

Vietnamese cuisine will also be featured, with Pho Vital specializing in aromatic pho broth dishes. Meanwhile, Marathon Hong Kong Diner will bring a taste of Hong Kong’s vibrant café culture, serving pork chop rice, pineapple buns and Hong Kong-style milk tea.

To complement the food options, Duomi Rice Yogurt House will offer refreshing yogurt-based beverages, while Cozy Tea Loft will serve a variety of Asian-inspired teas and slushies.

LIC Food Hall’s location in Star Tower LIC makes it easily accessible. It is just a short walk from Queensboro Plaza, which serves the 7, N, and W subway lines. The E, M, and R trains at Queens Plaza are also within walking distance. The food hall is also near several bus routes and Citi Bike stations.

email the author: news@queenspost.com

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Red Storm stars reflect on historic season with fans dreaming of deep run during March Madness

In just his second year at the helm of the St. John’s Red Storm, basketball Hall of Famer Rick Pitino was named Big East Coach of the Year on Wednesday after leading his squad to its first outright regular season conference championship in 40 years and matched a program record 27 regular season victories. The Johnnies lost just four games all season by seven points combined. St. John’s also went an undefeated 18-0 at home for the first time since 1931-32. It earned them their highest national ranking (No. 6) since the 1990-91 season.

Pitino is the first St. John’s coach to be named the Big East’s Coach of the Year since Lou Carnesecca, who died on Saturday, Nov. 30, at age 99 and just five weeks shy of his 100th birthday.

Read More
0
Load More Articles