Art installation honoring New York immigrant experience launches at Hunter’s Point South Park

Sept. 17, 2024 By Shane O’Brien

The New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC) has launched a pop-up photo exhibition at Hunter’s Point South Park in Long Island City, celebrating the diverse stories of immigrants across New York City.

NYIC, a non-profit representing more than 200 immigrant and refugee rights groups, unveiled its “New York Proud” public art campaign at Hunter’s Point South Park on Monday, following previous runs at Times Square and Downtown Brooklyn.

The non-profit has partnered with Photoville, the Hunters Point Park Conservancy and the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation for the new installation, which will remain on display at Hunter’s Point South Park at Center Boulevard and 51st Avenue until Wednesday, Oct. 16.

The exhibition aims to bring the personal journeys of immigrant New Yorkers to life through 25 portraits.

Each portrait features people in or at their workplace, emphasizing the integral role that immigrants play in New York City’s cultural and economic landscapes.

The portraits, taken by Venezuelan documentary photographer Oscar B. Castillo, capture a variety of immigrants at work, including Reggie, a Haitian librarian; Diana, a DJ from Peru; Edwin, a Salvadoran teacher; Fayjur, a halal vendor from Bangladesh; and many others.

The campaign was developed in partnership with the Opportunity Agenda, a non-profit aiming to improve values-based social justice communications, and F.Y. Eye, a non-profit dedicated to building a “more equitable public square” and improving media access.

Murad Awawdeh, President and CEO of the New York Immigration Coalition, said the New York Proud campaign is not just a celebration of immigrants, but a reminder of what makes New York, New York.

“Our city is a global beacon of hope, a booming metropolis built by and powered by immigrants,” Awawdeh said in a statement. “For centuries, immigrants have played an indispensable role in driving innovation, creativity and progress in our communities. We are proud to stand with our neighbors to amplify their stories and reset the conversation on immigration in New York City.”

Castillo said capturing the stories of different immigrant workers has been a profoundly moving experience.

“I connected personally with each of the participants’ stories, and it’s an honor to present these images in spaces where millions of New Yorkers will encounter them daily. My hope is that these photographs will inspire empathy and understanding across our city,” Castillo said.

City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams said the New York Proud campaign plays a vital role in recognizing and celebrating the contributions of immigrant communities in New York City.

“The ‘New York Proud’ campaign is a beautiful testament to immigrant communities and their value to our society. The ever-expanding collection of portraits and narratives honors immigrants as not just a part of our history, but as an integral part of our city’s fabric and future,” Adams said in a statement.

The art installation is a citywide campaign that aims to honor the resilience, contributions and experiences of immigrants, paying tribute to the contributions that immigrants make to the economic, cultural and social fabric of New York.

NYIC hopes that the campaign will ignite a citywide conversation about the importance of immigration to the vitality and vibrancy of New York City.