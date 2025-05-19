Airbnb helps LaGuardia students find stable housing amid NYC affordability crisis

May 19, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

LaGuardia Community College/CUNY has partnered with Airbnb for a third year to provide housing support for students struggling to cope with rising rents in New York City.

Airbnb will provide an additional $100,000 in funding to help more students receive vouchers for semester-long Airbnb stays valued at up to $1,700 per month.

Since launching in 2023, the LaGuardia-Airbnb partnership has now provided $200,000 in direct housing support to 27 LaGuardia students experiencing homelessness or unstable housing conditions. Housing support is administered through the LaGuardia CARES program, which connects students with resources, referrals and local community services to overcome financial barriers, stay in school and graduate.

Of the 27 students to receive support through the LaGuardia-Airbnb partnership, 21 have transitioned into permanent housing, graduated from LaGuardia and enrolled in four-year institutions, LaGuardia said. The remaining six students remain in “stable Airbnb accommodations” as they complete their degrees at LaGuardia.

LaGuardia said the partnership is providing “critical support” for students struggling to afford rent in the midst of the city’s housing crisis. The college said almost 70% of its students live below the federal poverty line, adding that community college students often “fall through the cracks” during efforts to address the housing crisis.

“Students across New York City struggle to find affordable housing. While some four-year institutions offer on-campus housing, most community colleges do not,” LaGuardia said.

Kenneth Adams, President of LaGuardia Community College, praised Airbnb for its contributions to removing an “obstacle” that impacts a number of LaGuardia students.

“We are grateful for their renewed commitment to helping our students succeed,” Adams said in a statement.

Nathan Rotman, Director of Policy Strategy for North America at Airbnb, said the company is “proud” to continue its partnership with LaGuardia and said the funding will help students find accessible places to live while they pursue their education and “build their futures.”

“Stable and affordable housing remains a critical need for students to achieve success both in and out of the classroom,” Rotman said in a statement.

Dr. Alexis J. McLean, Vice President of Student Affairs at LaGuardia, said students express an “unmistakable” relief when they are selected for the program.

“It is common for students facing housing insecurity to consider dropping or stopping out. The stress associated with housing insecurity can also result in significant mental and physical health challenges. Our partnership with Airbnb provides crucial assistance that positively impacts nearly every aspect of our students’ lives,” McLean said.

Suwilangi Kanangu,a 24-year-old Criminal Justice major from Australia who is currently living in an Airbnb in Kew Gardens, paid testament to the program, stating that he had been couch surfing in a friend’s house in Long Island before being accepted for the program.

“It’s difficult to find affordable housing, and when I first came to New York City, I didn’t know where to go for help. Having a place to live that is affordable makes it easier for me to concentrate on my studies and get my degree. I’m thankful for that,” Kanangu said in a statement.