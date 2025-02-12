16 luxury one-bedroom units at The Fifty LIC available for rent at $1,843 through NYC housing lottery

Feb. 12, 2025 By Ethan Marshall

New York City has launched a housing lottery for 16 luxury units in The Fifty LIC, an 11-story mixed-use building at 39-26 30th St. in Long Island City.

As evidenced by its namesake, the building features 50 residences, 34 of which are market rate. The other 16 units have been set aside for those earning 80% of the area median income and have an asset limit of $124,240.

All 16 units set aside are one-bedroom with a monthly rent of $1,843. Up to three people can reside within each unit. The combined annual income for each household must range from $66,926-$111,840.

Amenities within each unit include washers, dryers, dishwashers, air conditioning, charging outlets with USB ports, high-speed internet, online options for leasing, paying rent, and making maintenance requests, intercommunication devices, and high-end kitchen appliances, countertops, and finishes.

Other amenities throughout the building include covered parking, security cameras, a doorman, an elevator, an accessible entrance and nearby jogging/walking/biking paths. A nearby bus stop and the 39th Ave station on the N/W subway line provide easy access to public transportation. Local schools are also within close proximity to The Fifty LIC. The building is smoke-free and pets are not allowed, except for service animals. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including heat. However, gas for both the stove and hot water is included in the rent.

Jon Yung of My Architect PC designed The Fifty LIC, while 39-26 Property LLC developed the building as the Brazilian Missionary Church.

Those who intend to apply for housing at The Fifty LIC must meet the housing and income size requirements. New York City residents who apply will receive a general preference for the units. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Feb. 27. Qualified applicants must meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to The Fifty LIC, c/o Reside Affordable, 349 Keap St., Brooklyn, NY 11211.

Duplicate applications are not allowed. Only one can be sent per lottery, either online or by mailing a paper application. Those who submit more than one application could be disqualified.