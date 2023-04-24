NYSpace Finders lists record-breaking $3.19 million townhouse in Astoria

April 24, 2023 By Julia Moro

Located at 69-04 Ditmars Blvd., this modern and unique townhouse is being listed at $3.195 million, breaking a price-point record for similar properties in Astoria.

The home was built in 1955 but completely remodeled by a developer who intended to live there himself. Devin Navarro, the NYSpace Finders agent listing the property, said that because the owner designed everything for himself, the home is entirely custom, with unique features and impressive details.

“He really put everything of Miami and high-end New York City living into the property,” Navarro said. “From floor-to-ceiling slate to Gaggenau appliances, you see everything that you would expect to see in a $3 million home, which has never been done in Astoria.”

Navarro said the developer purchased the property as a two-family home for approximately $1.2 million.

“He completely took the front and rear face of the building off and put eight feet of sliding glass doors on each floor, so you get light coming in from both sides of the property,” Navarro said. “He took this normal Astoria two-family home and completely ripped it apart; there isn’t even an ounce of the old property left.”

Navarro said that this property is at a record-breaking price point. Surrounding homes, which are nestled between Ditamars Boulevard and Grand Central Highway, typically sell for around $1 million.

“This single-family property at this price has never been sold in Astoria,” Navarro said. “But, it’s not even necessarily about the price; it’s the quality of products in there.”

Navarro mentioned that just the outdoor grill set, including a sink and refrigerator, is worth approximately $100,000. He went on to mention other luxurious features, like the 16-foot porcelain kitchen island imported from Italy and the sliding doors imported from Greece.

“We’re not just listing this property at $3 million because we want to break a record price point; the value is there,” Navarro said. “There’s nothing like it in Astoria.”

Navarro said that it cost nearly $3 million to build the house. The home also features a rooftop deck, a backyard pool with a waterfall, a Tesla charger, and an iPad on each floor to control the lights.

Navarro said the buyer pool is massive but thinks the purchaser will be someone who likes the condo lifestyle, who maybe previously looked in Manhattan but sees how much more they can get in Astoria.

For more information, visit nyspacefinders.com.