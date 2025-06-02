Long Island City man in black suit arrested for Hunters Point stabbing last month: NYPD

June 2, 2025 By Bill Parry

A Long Island City man was arrested on Friday, May 30, and booked at the 107th Precinct in Fresh Meadows, where he was charged with assault for allegedly stabbing a 7 train rider at the Hunters Point Avenue subway station on the night of Sunday, May 24.

Jordan Castro, 42, was collared near his home at the 5Pointz towers at 22-44 Jackson Ave. on Friday night and processed at the 107th Precinct because it is the closest to Transit District 20, which was investigating the stabbing with detectives from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City, a law enforcement source with knowledge of the investigation said Monday.

The 26-year-old victim was on the mezzanine level in the Hunters Point Avenue station at just after 11 p.m. on May 24, when Castro allegedly approached him and stabbed him in the stomach, before running out of the station near the corner of 21st Street and 49th Avenue.

It is not clear why Castro was at the Hunters Point Avenue station when his home at the 5Pointz towers is just two blocks away from the Court Square 7 train station. It is also unclear what triggered the attack, and when Castro will be arraigned.

Despite being wounded, the victim refused medical attention at the scene, police said.